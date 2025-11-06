Andhra Pradesh minister announces Rs 203.69 crore boost to minority welfare projects

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to minority welfare, the State government has sanctioned and released Rs 203.69 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) to expedite development works in minority-concentrated areas, announced Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq on Wednesday.

The funds, allocated under the 2025–26 State budget, will support infrastructure projects, skill development, and socio-economic upliftment initiatives under the centrally sponsored scheme. GOs have already been issued to ensure immediate implementation.

Speaking from Amaravati, Minister Farooq said the NDA coalition government under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is committed to inclusive growth and efficient use of Central funds.