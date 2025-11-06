Andhra Pradesh to get two geothermal tourism projects

VIJAYAWADA: In a major stride towards clean and sustainable energy, Andhra Pradesh has been chosen by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) as the country’s launchpad for introducing world-class Geothermal Energy Technology (GET) in the tourism sector. The initiative aligns with the Union government’s vision of promoting economic growth through green technologies.

The State will soon host India’s largest geothermal pilot projects in Araku Valley and Visakhapatnam, two of its most popular tourist destinations. The decision was finalised after extensive consultations between EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, Special Chief Secretary (Housing & Tourism) Ajay Jain, and AP Tourism Managing Director Amrapali Kata.

The pilot project aims to demonstrate how geothermal systems can provide sustainable heating and cooling solutions, significantly cutting energy use while enhancing visitor comfort. By harnessing the earth’s constant underground temperature found at depths of 7 to 8 meters, these systems deliver.