Chairman BR Naidu highlights major TTD pilgrim-friendly reforms

VIJAYAWADA: TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Wednesday termed his one-year tenure as a “satisfactory and enriching experience,” saying the board took key decisions to enhance the sanctity and services of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala.
Addressing the media in Hyderabad, he said the board prioritised protecting the temple’s religious sanctity by removing non-Hindu employees in line with legal provisions, a move welcomed by the global Hindu community.
Action was initiated against political speeches and false propaganda, hurting the devotees’ sentiments. He said the feedback system by AP Digital Corporation was launched to gather suggestions.
“We reclaimed 25 acres around Tirumala, including Alipiri Zoo Park and Muntaz Hotel sites, from the Tourism Department. We have also amended religious laws to curb commercial activities and promote spiritual programmes,” he said, adding that the regularisation of contract drivers and lecturers with over 15 years of service is in process.
Naidu said that TTD would build one temple in every state capital and build 5,000 temples in Dalit, Harijan, and fishermen colonies in AP. He said measures were being taken to curb online fraud, including the setting up of a cybersecurity lab in Tirumala.
He said proposals were sent to rename Renigunta Airport as ‘Sri Venkateswara International Airport,’ with plans to give it a temple-style design.
TTD has allotted Rs 131 crore to boost SVIMS Super Speciality Hospital, including the recruitment of medical staff.
“We are reviving the AI-based darshan system to ensure devotees complete darshan within two hours. Under the new EO, Anil Kumar Singhal, this project is back on track. TTD received Rs 918 crore in donations over the last 11 months — the highest in its history — reflecting devotees’ renewed faith,” Naidu said.