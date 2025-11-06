Chairman BR Naidu highlights major TTD pilgrim-friendly reforms

VIJAYAWADA: TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Wednesday termed his one-year tenure as a “satisfactory and enriching experience,” saying the board took key decisions to enhance the sanctity and services of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, he said the board prioritised protecting the temple’s religious sanctity by removing non-Hindu employees in line with legal provisions, a move welcomed by the global Hindu community.

Action was initiated against political speeches and false propaganda, hurting the devotees’ sentiments. He said the feedback system by AP Digital Corporation was launched to gather suggestions.

“We reclaimed 25 acres around Tirumala, including Alipiri Zoo Park and Muntaz Hotel sites, from the Tourism Department. We have also amended religious laws to curb commercial activities and promote spiritual programmes,” he said, adding that the regularisation of contract drivers and lecturers with over 15 years of service is in process.