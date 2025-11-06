Deputy CM set to inaugurate emerging eco-tourism destination Musalimadugu in Chittoor

TIRUPATI: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will inaugurate the Musalimadugu Kumki Elephant Training Camp in Chittoor coming Sunday, marking its transformation into an eco-tourism destination.
Located near Palamaner on the Andhra Pradesh–Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border, the 50-acre camp, managed by the Forest Department, is being upgraded to attract nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.
The initiative aims to promote awareness of human–elephant coexistence while offering visitors a glimpse of trained elephants’ daily activities and behaviour.
To address this, the State Forest Department has adopted the Kumki elephant model, in which trained elephants assist in managing wild herds and guiding them back into forest areas. Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar said plans are under way to develop Musalimadugu into a major tourist hub with facilities such as washrooms, drinking water points, and seating areas, all adhering to wildlife board norms. He recently inspected the site and directed forest officials to prepare a detailed development plan.
Speaking to TNIE, Chittoor Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Subba Raju said, “The Deputy Chief Minister will officially inaugurate the Musalimadugu Kumki Elephant Training Camp, most likely coming Sunday. After the inauguration, visitors will be allowed to visit the camp to learn about human–wildlife conflict and understand the nature and behaviour of tuskers.”
The camp serves as the base for trained elephants - providing facilities for their acclimatization, training of mahouts, and maintenance infrastructure. It will now be upgraded as an eco-tourism destination, allowing visitors to observe the elephants’ behaviour, food habits, and interactions with humans.
The camp houses three trained elephants — Krishna, Jayanth, and Vinayak — brought from Karnataka to assist in managing wild herds that stray into farmlands. Facilities at the camp include feeding kitchens, fodder storage, water sources, and solar fencing to prevent animal intrusion.
Officials said the site serves as a training base for mahouts and forest personnel involved in Kumki operations. The initiative forms part of the Forest Department’s efforts to reduce human–elephant conflict, which has intensified in recent years in southern Chittoor.
The Collector said the welfare of trained elephants remains a top priority, with proper fodder, medical care, space, and environmental enrichment being ensured in line with national guidelines.
Once operational, Musalimadugu is expected to emerge as a key eco-tourism centre promoting community awareness, conservation education, and sustainable coexistence with wildlife.