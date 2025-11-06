Deputy CM set to inaugurate emerging eco-tourism destination Musalimadugu in Chittoor

TIRUPATI: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will inaugurate the Musalimadugu Kumki Elephant Training Camp in Chittoor coming Sunday, marking its transformation into an eco-tourism destination.

Located near Palamaner on the Andhra Pradesh–Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border, the 50-acre camp, managed by the Forest Department, is being upgraded to attract nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.

The initiative aims to promote awareness of human–elephant coexistence while offering visitors a glimpse of trained elephants’ daily activities and behaviour.

To address this, the State Forest Department has adopted the Kumki elephant model, in which trained elephants assist in managing wild herds and guiding them back into forest areas. Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar said plans are under way to develop Musalimadugu into a major tourist hub with facilities such as washrooms, drinking water points, and seating areas, all adhering to wildlife board norms. He recently inspected the site and directed forest officials to prepare a detailed development plan.

Speaking to TNIE, Chittoor Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Subba Raju said, “The Deputy Chief Minister will officially inaugurate the Musalimadugu Kumki Elephant Training Camp, most likely coming Sunday. After the inauguration, visitors will be allowed to visit the camp to learn about human–wildlife conflict and understand the nature and behaviour of tuskers.”