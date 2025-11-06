GoM studies demands for eight new districts in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to a surge in public appeals, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on district reorganisation met at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, and studied the feasibility of creating eight new districts in Andhra Pradesh.
While acknowledging the widespread demand, Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satya Prasad clarified that only proposals offering tangible administrative advantages would move forward. “Our priority is to ensure governance becomes more accessible and efficient,” he said. Acknowledging the NDA poll promises, Anagni said they too are being taken into consideration.
The GoM also looked into several proposals for new revenue divisions, especially in areas where existing headquarters are located over 125 km away. These proposals were evaluated with a focus on citizen convenience, and operational viability.
Special development authority for ASR likely
Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha (Home), Nimmala Ramanaidu (Water Resources Development), Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies), and BC Janardhan Reddy (Roads and Buildings) attended the meeting in person, while Y Satya Kumar Yadav (Health) joined virtually.
The GoM discussed a wide range of public submissions on new districts and revenue divisions.
The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) is now preparing a report to submit it to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for final approval.
A key agenda item was the proposed Special Development Authority for Alluri Sitarama Raju District, aimed at accelerating infrastructure development, and welfare initiatives in the tribal-dominated region.
The GoM examined its structure, funding model, and implementation strategy. The meeting also discussed rehabilitation plans for Polavaram project displaced families, focusing on land allotment, and sustainable livelihood options for them.