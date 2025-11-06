GoM studies demands for eight new districts in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to a surge in public appeals, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on district reorganisation met at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, and studied the feasibility of creating eight new districts in Andhra Pradesh.

While acknowledging the widespread demand, Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satya Prasad clarified that only proposals offering tangible administrative advantages would move forward. “Our priority is to ensure governance becomes more accessible and efficient,” he said. Acknowledging the NDA poll promises, Anagni said they too are being taken into consideration.

The GoM also looked into several proposals for new revenue divisions, especially in areas where existing headquarters are located over 125 km away. These proposals were evaluated with a focus on citizen convenience, and operational viability.