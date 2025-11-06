Managing Trustee of NTR Trust Bhuvaneswari honoured with two prestigious awards

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a shared sense of responsibility between the administration and industrialists to build a strong foundation for future generations.

He was speaking at an event where the Institute of Directors, London, conferred the Distinguished Fellowship 2025 on his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, in recognition of her contributions to sociological initiatives. Heritage Foods, which she heads, also received the Golden Peacock Award for excellence in corporate governance.

In his keynote address, Naidu expressed pride at his wife’s recognition and said the growing partnership between India and the UK, strengthened by the trade cooperation agreement signed in July, reflected the evolving global economic order. He stressed that governments and organisations must recalibrate their vision to match global trends, particularly in the age of rapid technological change.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s forward-looking policies, Naidu said the upcoming Google AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam will serve as a catalyst for innovation, research, and skill development. “Technology should always be used to improve living standards,” he said, citing the Montha cyclone response as an example where real-time data helped minimise casualties and property damage.