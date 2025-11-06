Managing Trustee of NTR Trust Bhuvaneswari honoured with two prestigious awards

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a shared sense of responsibility between the administration and industrialists to build a strong foundation for future generations.
He was speaking at an event where the Institute of Directors, London, conferred the Distinguished Fellowship 2025 on his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, in recognition of her contributions to sociological initiatives. Heritage Foods, which she heads, also received the Golden Peacock Award for excellence in corporate governance.
In his keynote address, Naidu expressed pride at his wife’s recognition and said the growing partnership between India and the UK, strengthened by the trade cooperation agreement signed in July, reflected the evolving global economic order. He stressed that governments and organisations must recalibrate their vision to match global trends, particularly in the age of rapid technological change.
Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s forward-looking policies, Naidu said the upcoming Google AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam will serve as a catalyst for innovation, research, and skill development. “Technology should always be used to improve living standards,” he said, citing the Montha cyclone response as an example where real-time data helped minimise casualties and property damage.
He added that the State’s business-friendly environment had drawn significant investments within a short span. Naidu also reiterated his government’s commitment to developing Amaravati as a blue and green city, combining sustainability with modern infrastructure. Describing climate change as the biggest global challenge, he called for international collaboration to safeguard the planet for future generations. The CM congratulated all award recipients, including Nara Bhuvaneswari, Dr Krishnaprasad Chigurupati, Prof. Peter Bonfield, and Harshbina Jhaveri, for their outstanding contributions.
In her address, Nara Bhuvaneswari, Managing Trustee of the NTR Trust, outlined the trust’s social initiatives such as free health clinics, mobile health camps under the Sanjeevani programme, and access to safe drinking water. She emphasised the trust’s focus on women’s empowerment, skill training, and rehabilitation efforts during natural calamities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh expressed pride on social media, describing his mother as “an inspiring role model whose leadership and integrity have made a lasting impact.” He lauded Heritage Foods for emerging as a sector winner in a rigorous three-tier global evaluation.
Actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna said the honours brought pride to Telugu people worldwide, calling Bhuvaneswari “a visionary whose dedication continues to inspire generations.”