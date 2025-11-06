Rural students from Andhra Pradesh take first flight to Delhi for Science Exposure Tour

VIJAYAWADA: In a virtual interaction that ignited young minds, Minister for Investments and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy felicitated 52 government school students selected for the prestigious Science Exposure Tour to New Delhi, organised jointly by the Andhra Pradesh Science City (SCAP) and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The video conference, held from the Samagra Shiksha office in Vijayawada, was attended by senior officials, including Special Chief Secretary (I&I) Krishna Babu, Education Secretary Kona Shashidhar, Samagra Shiksha SPD Srinivas, and AP Science City CEO Kesineni Venkateswarlu.

Addressing the students, Reddy described the initiative as a reflection of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh’s vision to foster scientific curiosity among children in government and rural schools. “For the first time, such a large group of government school students will experience air travel, a milestone under the NDA coalition government,” he said proudly.

Two students from each of the 26 districts were chosen for the three-day tour, scheduled from November 6 to 8. The itinerary includes visits to the National Science Museum, Nehru Planetarium, and the Russian Science and Cultural Centre, offering hands-on exposure to science and innovation.

Highlighting CM’s directive to instill scientific temperament from a young age, he lauded SCAP and Samagra Shiksha for promoting rural talent. Students will interact with NASA engineers and leading scientists, gaining global insights into technology.