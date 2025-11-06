SAEL to invest Rs 22,000 crores in renewable, data and port sectors in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s clean energy and industrial growth, SAEL Industries Limited has announced investments worth Rs 22,000 crore across renewable energy, biomass, data centres, and port development. The projects are expected to generate 7,000 direct and 70,000 indirect jobs across the State.

SAEL Industries, a leading player in renewable energy with an expanding footprint in data and port-linked infrastructure, has already commissioned 600 MW in just nine months, demonstrating strong execution capabilities as it scales up operations under the new MoU with the State government.

The MoU outlines a multi-sector pipeline covering utility-scale solar and storage, biomass-based power, a hyperscale-ready data centre, and port-linked infrastructure aimed at boosting industrial and logistics efficiency.

Seven solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects totalling over 1,750 MW are proposed across Kadapa and Kurnool districts.

Additionally, SAEL plans a 200 MW biomass programme through eight 25 MW plants, creating rural jobs and building agricultural residue value chains. A Rs 3,000-crore data centre project is planned to leverage the State’s digital infrastructure, while a Rs 4,000-crore port development initiative will enhance maritime logistics and export competitiveness.

Minister N Lokesh welcomed the announcement, saying, “I’m delighted that SAEL Industries will be investing Rs 22,000 crore in AP.”