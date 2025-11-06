Tourism Minister Durgesh invites investors to boost Andhra Pradesh tourism at World Travel Market

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has invited international investors to explore opportunities in Andhra Pradesh’s thriving tourism sector, assuring full government support and streamlined clearances under the NDA regime.

Speaking at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025 in London, Durgesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh as a premier destination for tourism investments, backed by progressive policies, infrastructure upgrades, and investor-friendly incentives. “Visit AP to experience its natural beauty and invest with confidence. The NDA government guarantees hassle-free processes and attractive incentives,” he told global delegates.

Durgesh showcased the State’s new Tourism Policy 2024–29, which aims to position AP as a hub for eco, adventure, wellness, heritage, and cruise tourism. He noted that over Rs 12,000 crore in investments have already been attracted in one year through public-private partnerships. Key initiatives include caravan tourism, homestays, tent cities, and a new land allotment policy. “Star hotels and beach resorts are coming up, thanks to our investor-friendly approach,” he said.