Tribal families in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju see 'light' of Independence

VIJAYAWADA: After seven-and-a-half decades of Independence, electrical lights have illuminated the houses of 17 tribal families in the remote Gudem hamlet of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, thanks to the proactive initiative of Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan.

The electrification project, completed in just five months, marks a historic milestone for this isolated hilltop settlement under Rompalli Gram Panchayat in Ananthagiri mandal.

On Wednesday, coinciding with Karthika Pournami, all 17 houses in Gudem got electricity connections.

The project involved laying power lines over 9.6 km through dense forest and rugged terrain, installing 217 electric poles, and setting up a dedicated transformer. Each house was provided with five bulbs, and one fan free of cost.

The hamlet, situated 50 km from the mandal headquarters, had remained cut off from basic infrastructure like roads, safe drinking water and electricity. Residents lived in constant fear of wild animals at night, and relied on lanterns.

Despite repeated appeals to authorities over the years, no solution materialised until the tribals took their woes to Pawan Kalyan’s notice five months ago. Moved by their plight, the Deputy CM directed the ASR District Collector to prioritise electrification of the hamlet. He coordinated with Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and APEPDCL CMD Prithvi Tej for the speedy execution of the project at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh.