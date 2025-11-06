Vijayawada to Machilipatnam NH-65 expansion plan under scrutiny

VIJAYAWADA: The proposed six-lane expansion of National Highway (NH)-65 from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam came under scrutiny on Wednesday, as district collectors and public representatives raised concerns over its current design.

At a review meeting held at the NTR Collectorate’s Pingali Venkayya Hall, NTR Collector G Lakshmisha and Krishna Collector DK Balaji called for modifications to address persistent traffic congestion, particularly between Benz Circle and Chinna Ogirala.

Lakshmisha directed officials to prepare three alternative designs in consultation with Metro Rail officials, citing inadequate vehicle underpasses (VUPs) in the existing plan. He emphasised the need for a deep study to increase VUPs and improve traffic flow.

Balaji advocated for an elevated corridor as a more effective solution, pointing to increasing vehicular load from suburban and port areas. He cautioned against merging the NH-65 expansion with Outer Ring Road (ORR) or Metro projects and flagged drainage issues in less populated zones that lead to waterlogging.

MLAs Gadde Rammohan, Bode Prasad, and Varla Kumar Raja demanded better connectivity between NH-65 and NH-16 through new link roads, additional VUPs, streetlights, and bell-mouth junctions at all intersections. They also urged the NHAI to resolve water stagnation problems in existing underpasses.

APCC vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji submitted a memorandum urging the implementation of the Rs 700-crore elevated corridor from Vijayawada to Nidamanuru as originally planned.

Shivaji called for the widening of the road from Ballem Vari Street to Bandar Road and proposed transferring Central Warehousing Corporation land near Kedareswaripet to the Urban Development Authority to facilitate a seamless BRTS corridor.

He stressed the need for an eastern bypass for Vijayawada and urged officials to incorporate these suggestions into the DPR for long-term urban mobility solutions.