Woman delivers baby aboard train; Anakapalle railway station staff, RPF provide assistance

VISAKHAPATNAM: A woman passenger travelling on the Prashanti Express (Train No. 18464, SBC-Bhubaneswar) delivered a baby boy on board early on Tuesday, prompting swift assistance from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and station staff at Anakapalle railway station.

As per RPF Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivasa Reddy, a message was received at 9.30 am from the Deputy Station Superintendent at Anakapalle, reporting that a woman in the S4 coach, berth number 64, was in labour pain and required immediate assistance upon the train’s arrival.

“The train reached Anakapalle at 10.09 am, where RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector P Venkati Babu, on-duty staff members, and licensed woman porter B Laxmi attended to the passenger, identified as Sunita Chatar of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand. By the time they reached her, she had already given birth to a healthy baby boy with help from her husband and two women Travelling Ticket Examiners,” the CI revealed.

The woman’s husband informed officials that the couple had boarded the train at Dhone and that his wife had begun experiencing labour pains around 7.30 am, eventually giving birth before reaching Anakapalle.

“An ambulance was arranged immediately, and both mother and child were transported to the Government Hospital in Anakapalle. Medical authorities confirmed that both were stable,” the CI added.