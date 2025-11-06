Young Indians delegation invites Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Lokesh to national meet in Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from the Young Indians (Yi), the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), met HRD & IT Minister Nara Lokesh in Amaravati on Wednesday.

The team was led by Yi Amaravati Chapter Chair Sri Hari Krishna K, Co-chair Bala Krishna Chittineni, Yi Tirupati Chapter Chair Varsha V Kasthuri, and Co-chair Nitin D, along with other members.

The Yi delegation briefed the Minister on initiatives promoting innovation, leadership, and inclusive growth among youth, entrepreneurs, and rural communities across AP.

Yi representatives congratulated Lokesh on securing the Rs 15,000-crore Google 1-GW data centre project for Vizag, calling it a milestone in AP’s tech growth. They also invited him to deliver the keynote address at Yi’s national conference in Delhi on December 19-20.