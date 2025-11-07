300 students fall ill after eating meal at SRM University in Amaravati; probe ordered

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious notes on the alleged food contamination at SRM University located in Amaravati in which around 300 students allegedly fell sick, the state government has directed the Guntur district collector to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report on Thursday.

Guntur District Collector Thameem Ansariya on Thursday formed a panel to investigate the matter. Tenali Sub-Collector Sanjana Sinha has been appointed as the inquiry officer and asked to submit a detailed report at the earliest.

The incident occurred on Monday when students fell sick after consuming allegedly contaminated food, leading to unrest on campus. Students said they had urged the university management to change the food contractor and improve quality but no action was taken.

Sanjana Sinha said, “Nearly 300 students have suffered ill-health. For the past week, around 50 students a day have reported symptoms. Many are suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. Students claimed to have fallen ill after eating contaminated food served on campus. We are investigating the causes that triggered this situation and will submit a detailed report to the government.”

Officials collected samples of the food and water as students, parents protested on the university’s alleged negligence on serving proper food.

“During this period, entire varsity private and public spaces will undergo deep cleaning, fumigation and disinfection. It will include third-party inspections, food safety audits, and the deployment of professional sanitation teams to reinforce hygiene standards across the campus. Every precaution is being taken to ensure clean food is provided to the students in the university. Additional measures for the safety of students are being taken to eliminate any concerns in the same accord,” said the Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor (Incharge) of SRM University.