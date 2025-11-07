AI-powered surveillance to drive away wild elephants yields results in Andhra's Chittoor

Extension of proj likely to combat jumbo threat

Startled, the elephant retreated into the woods, its path was documented in video. Alerts raced to forest officials, enabling real-time oversight.

Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) Pawan Kalyan shared the clips online, proclaiming it “the future of harmonious coexistence — a vital tool against human-animal clashes.” He lauded its non-invasive design, no barriers, no drugs, just intelligent nudges preserving wildlife, and protecting communities.

Chittoor Divisional Forest Officer Subba Raju explained the system’s functional prowess.

“This solar AI pilot detects elephant movement, deploys gentle countermeasures, and alerts via maps and footage for swift intervention,” he said.

Complementing it are four Kumki elephants brought from Karnataka—trained herders who’ve safely corralled strays multiple times, blending tradition with tech.

Central to the effort is FarmGuard, from a Vellore AI firm. Machine learning distinguishes threats — elephants, tigers, leopards, boars — from harmless passersby. Detection sparks alarm and GPS pings to rangers, thwarting disasters, he explained.

“At Rs 2.76 lakh per unit in AP, the system cuts compensation cost, fortifies farms, and sustains crop yield,” CEO PG Ragavandir told TNIE.

Relief resonates with villagers. Subramanyam (60) from Pathapeta, remembers 15 years of terror, elephants destroying mango and vegetable crops, causing extensive loss every year. “We banged pots in panic,” he said. Now, “the camera brings calm—but we need more units along the fringe areas.”