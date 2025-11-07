Andhra Pradesh charts green hydrogen roadmap

VIJAYAWADA: The State has taken a decisive step toward establishing itself as a national leader in green hydrogen production with the inaugural meeting of the AP Green Hydrogen Valley Advisory Board held at the Secretariat on Thursday.
Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, who co-chaired the meeting, reaffirmed the State’s commitment to developing into a green hydrogen hub under the newly announced AP Green Hydrogen Valley Declaration. The declaration presents a roadmap to place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s green hydrogen revolution by 2030, targeting the establishment of 2 gigawatts of electrolyser manufacturing capacity by 2027 and annual production of 1.5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2029.
NITI Aayog Member and Advisory Board Chairman VK Saraswat said Andhra Pradesh holds a leading position in biomass availability — a key resource for green hydrogen production. He said leveraging biomass could enhance farmer incomes and create employment.
Saraswat also underscored the importance of integrating green hydrogen into local steel plants, fertiliser industries, and port operations, adding that the Central government is prepared to offer incentives under the National Hydrogen Mission to industries adopting green hydrogen technologies.
Vijayanand highlighted the State’s renewable energy potential, citing abundant solar, wind, and pumped energy storage resources. He said Andhra Pradesh’s 974-km coastline is a major advantage for hydrogen production and pointed to the successful commissioning of a 1 GW pumped storage plant in Kurnool.
A key project under development, he noted, is the hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam, being established by NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL). The plant aims to produce 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen per day using 20 GW of renewable energy, backed by an investment of Rs 1.85 lakh crore. The initiative is expected to cut foreign energy imports and boost domestic energy use.
AP GreenCo Co-AGM Ram Kumar said the conversion of the NPCL fertiliser plant in Kakinada into a one-million-tonne ammonia facility will further strengthen the region’s green hydrogen ecosystem. He added that several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to green hydrogen production will be signed at the upcoming CII conference in Visakhapatnam on November 14–15.
Earlier, Member Secretary Prof D Narayana Rao presented a detailed roadmap for the AP Green Hydrogen Valley Declaration (2025–2029), outlining strategic goals and implementation plans. Advisory Board members RK Malhotra, Ashish Lele, Sujith Pillai, and JK Srivastava offered suggestions on advancing hydrogen fuel initiatives.