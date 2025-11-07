Andhra Pradesh charts green hydrogen roadmap

VIJAYAWADA: The State has taken a decisive step toward establishing itself as a national leader in green hydrogen production with the inaugural meeting of the AP Green Hydrogen Valley Advisory Board held at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, who co-chaired the meeting, reaffirmed the State’s commitment to developing into a green hydrogen hub under the newly announced AP Green Hydrogen Valley Declaration. The declaration presents a roadmap to place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s green hydrogen revolution by 2030, targeting the establishment of 2 gigawatts of electrolyser manufacturing capacity by 2027 and annual production of 1.5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2029.

NITI Aayog Member and Advisory Board Chairman VK Saraswat said Andhra Pradesh holds a leading position in biomass availability — a key resource for green hydrogen production. He said leveraging biomass could enhance farmer incomes and create employment.

Saraswat also underscored the importance of integrating green hydrogen into local steel plants, fertiliser industries, and port operations, adding that the Central government is prepared to offer incentives under the National Hydrogen Mission to industries adopting green hydrogen technologies.

Vijayanand highlighted the State’s renewable energy potential, citing abundant solar, wind, and pumped energy storage resources. He said Andhra Pradesh’s 974-km coastline is a major advantage for hydrogen production and pointed to the successful commissioning of a 1 GW pumped storage plant in Kurnool.