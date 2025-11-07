Andhra Pradesh showcases sustainable city blueprint at Barcelona Congress

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh made a strong impression at the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2025 in Barcelona, with Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development S Suresh Kumar presenting the State’s ambitious urban transformation strategy.

The presentation focused on Amaravati’s integrated transport and trunk infrastructure plan, designed to support sustainable, inter-modal mobility in the greenfield capital region. Highlighting the State’s commitment to sustainable urbanisation, Suresh Kumar said, “Amaravati is designed not merely as infrastructure, but as an integrated ecosystem where mobility, utilities, and environment cohere to lift living standards and enable inclusive economic growth.”

He emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s approach, which blends Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), circular economy principles, net-zero energy goals, electric mobility, and eco-friendly construction, all enabled through robust public-private partnerships.

Amaravati’s infrastructure plan includes 320 km of trunk roads, 1,200 km of neighbourhood streets under the Land Pooling Scheme, and integrated networks for stormwater, water supply, sewerage, and ICT. The public transport plan features BRT/metro corridors, three transport hubs, 20 intra-city terminals, and a new railway station.

The AP Capital Region Unified Transportation Authority (APCRUTA) will oversee multimodal coordination. The plan drew global praise from delegates representing 100 countries, with firms expressing interest in AI mobility, smart drainage, EV, and PPP collaborations.

“The quality and maturity of AP’s plan - with built-in sustainability and bankable PPP structures - makes it attractive for global collaboration,” officials noted.

Suresh Kumar added, “Under the visionary guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, we are ready to partner with global agencies to translate expertise into local impact.”