APTRANSCO launches photography contest to celebrate creativity, honour power sector personnel across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director G Surya Sai Praveen Chand announced a Photography Contest open to both employees and the general public, aimed at celebrating creativity and recognising the dedication of power sector personnel across AP. “The contest offers a platform to capture the spirit and strength of our engineers and staff who power the State with innovation and commitment,” the JMD said.

Participants are encouraged to submit original photographs depicting APTRANSCO’s infrastructure and operations — including substations, hotlines, sustainability efforts, and staff working in challenging conditions. Drone photography is also permitted.

Entries must be submitted by November 15, 2025, to photocontest@aptransco.gov.in along with a declaration permitting APTRANSCO to use the images for future publications. The declaration format and contest details are available at www.aptransco.gov.in. Photographs should be in JPEG or PNG format, minimum 300 DPI resolution, and 16:9 aspect ratio. Each participant may submit up to two entries, along with their details. A committee will evaluate submissions, and winning entries will be featured on APTRANSCO website.

Cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 3,000 will be awarded to the top three entries, with participants getting certificates.