Farmers seek Krishna water for Rabi crop

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers across the Krishna Delta have urged the government to release water from reservoirs for Rabi cultivation to end the prolonged drought-like conditions that have persisted for more than 15 years.
Despite reservoirs remaining full for several seasons, authorities have not released water, leading to frustration among cultivators. The delta covers Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam and Eluru districts, with an ayacut of 13.05 lakh acres that requires nearly 100 TMC ft of water for Rabi operations.
Farmers said they could cultivate both Kharif and Rabi crops without interruption until 2002. However, in the past two decades, water was released for Rabi cultivation only two or three times.
They pointed out that Rabi paddy yields and profits are significantly higher than Kharif crops.
On average, farmers earn Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre from Rabi paddy, producing 3,500 to 4,000 kg per acre compared with 2,000 to 2,500 kg in Kharif, provided that there will be no natural calamities like cyclones and rains.
So, the farmers have been waiting for years for the release of water for rabi season; however, it has not materialised so far.
This year, irrigation authorities released 124 TMC ft of water for Kharif — 70 TMC for the Krishna Eastern Canal system, 47 TMC for the Krishna Western Canal, and the rest for Guntur and other channels. Officials said this was surplus water that would have otherwise flowed downstream.
Recent records say Srisailam holds 208 TMC ft (96.5%) of its 215 TMC capacity, Nagarjuna Sagar 310 TMC ft (99.5%) of 312 TMC, Pulichintala 44.85 TMC ft (98%) of 45.77 TMC, and Prakasam Barrage is at full storage with 3.07 TMC ft.
Farmers alleged that despite sufficient storage every year, successive governments have failed to prioritise Rabi irrigation. The same situation has been previaling (having sufficient water) over the years, except for a few years. However, neither the government or irrigation authorities are not showing interest in releasing water for rabi operations.
“We used to grow paddy in Rabi, but due to lack of canal water, we now cultivate black gram or green gram, which barely brings any return,” said farmer Shiak Jilani from Akulamannadu in Guduru mandal. “The government should ensure water supply for at least this season.”
“If the government decides, water will be released. Generally, the water is reserved for drinking needs and next year’s Kharif season, especially since rainfall has become unpredictable,” said Executive Engineer Ravi of KC Division to TNIE.