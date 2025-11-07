Farmers seek Krishna water for Rabi crop

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers across the Krishna Delta have urged the government to release water from reservoirs for Rabi cultivation to end the prolonged drought-like conditions that have persisted for more than 15 years.

Despite reservoirs remaining full for several seasons, authorities have not released water, leading to frustration among cultivators. The delta covers Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam and Eluru districts, with an ayacut of 13.05 lakh acres that requires nearly 100 TMC ft of water for Rabi operations.

Farmers said they could cultivate both Kharif and Rabi crops without interruption until 2002. However, in the past two decades, water was released for Rabi cultivation only two or three times.

They pointed out that Rabi paddy yields and profits are significantly higher than Kharif crops.

On average, farmers earn Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre from Rabi paddy, producing 3,500 to 4,000 kg per acre compared with 2,000 to 2,500 kg in Kharif, provided that there will be no natural calamities like cyclones and rains.

So, the farmers have been waiting for years for the release of water for rabi season; however, it has not materialised so far.

This year, irrigation authorities released 124 TMC ft of water for Kharif — 70 TMC for the Krishna Eastern Canal system, 47 TMC for the Krishna Western Canal, and the rest for Guntur and other channels. Officials said this was surplus water that would have otherwise flowed downstream.