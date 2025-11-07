Minister Kandula Durgesh highlights Andhra Pradesh tourism at World Travel Market

VIJAYAWADA: State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh positioned the Andhra Pradesh as the prime gateway to South Indian tourism during his third day in London, engaging global stakeholders at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025 expo.

Touring stalls and tourism boards of various countries and states, Durgesh delved into best practices for joint marketing campaigns, policy frameworks, and development strategies to elevate AP’s tourism sector.

In focused interactions, the Minister quizzed representatives from Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), Maldives, Colombia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Austria, Thailand, Germany, Singapore, Italy, Sweden, Poland, and Turkey on their tourism policies and growth plans.

These in-depth discussions underscored collaborative opportunities, culminating in an invitation for Durgesh to attend the Arabian Travel Market in Saudi Arabia next year-a key platform for Middle Eastern partnerships. Durgesh networked with international giants, pitching AP’s diverse attractions—from heritage sites to coastal wonders—and highlighting government incentives like subsidies and ease-of-doing-business reforms. Tour operators and travellers from multiple nations expressed keen interest, gathering brochures, videos showcasing specialties, and details on the State’s new tourism policy.

He extended a special call to MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), corporate, travel, and tech firms to participate in the upcoming Partnership Summit in Vizag on November 14-15, promising lucrative investment avenues.

The day wrapped with a high-tea event hosted by the Indian High Commission, where Durgesh, alongside High Commissioner HE Vikram K Doraiswami, spotlighted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s support, and central government collaborations driving tourism growth.

He invited investments, emphasizing untapped potential in eco-tourism, heritage circuits, and adventure experiences, while thanking hosts for their warm hospitality.