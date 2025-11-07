PIT-NDPS Act invoked against 30 offenders in Andhra's NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking whip on the ganja smugglers and ensuing that the NTR district becomes free from ganja and other narcotics, the district police has set a benchmark in the fight against narcotics by becoming the first district in the State to invoke the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT-NDPS).

To make the district free from ganja and other narcotics, police have so far detained 30 notorious offenders under the preventive detention law.

“Unlike normal NDPS cases, PIT-NDPS is a legal weapon that enables the government to confine identified habitual narcotics traffickers to judicial custody for one full year even before trial. This will help the police to halt the cycle of smuggling, distribution and money circulation. This is a shift from reactive policing to targeted disruption,” said NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu.

As per police officials, these 30 offenders were caught for multiple cases and their conduct and sustained role in clandestine ganja trade, operations across district borders, fiscal flow mapping, and repeated violations despite prior arrests.