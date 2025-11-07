Rayalacheruvu breach causes flash floods in Andhra villages

TIRUPATI: The Rayalacheruvu breached at Patapalem in KVB Puram mandal of Tirupati district around 5 am on Thursday, flooding adjacent villages. The tank bund breached, resulting in flash floods, inundating Patapalem, Kalatturu and surrounding villages. However, no casualties were reported. Several head of cattle were swept away in swirling water.

Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar and SP L Subbarayadu visited the inundated villages to oversee relief operations. Police teams from KVB Puram, Satyavedu and Pichatur, led by Puttur DSP Ravi Kumar, were deployed for relief and rescue operations. The Collector interacted with the villagers, and assured them of government help.

Villagers alleged that the tank bund, which was repaired during 2014-19 under the Neeru-Chettu scheme, was not strengthened subsequently. People climbed to rooftops for safety following submergence of villages.

Having learnt about the flooding of villages, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, who is in Delhi, spoke to the Collector and the Sullurpet RDO directing them to provide immediate relief to the affected people.

The MP released `20 lakh from MPLADS funds towards relief measures in the flooded villages. He also instructed the officials to set up temporary shelters for the evacuated people, and arrange food. The MP urged the State government to pay a compensation of `5 lakh each to the affected families.