Vizag set to be epicentre for global MSME trade

VIJAYAWADA: Vizag is set to become the epicentre of global trade for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as it hosts the MSME Export Development Convention 2025 on November 9–10 at Fairfield by Marriott.

The event, organised by the AP MSME Development Corporation (APMSMEDC) under the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) initiative of the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme, is held in collaboration with the India SME Forum.

The convention aims to position AP as a leading export hub by connecting local MSMEs with international buyers. A total of 34 global buyers from 16 countries—including Russia, Sri Lanka, Hungary, the UK, Austria, Japan, New Zealand, Egypt, Bahrain, Nepal, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Togo, and Kenya—will participate in the event. Buyers from sectors including auto components, electronics, textiles, and pharma will attend the two-day event featuring buyer sessions and B2B meetings.

Export-ready MSMEs registered under Udyam will be shortlisted to ensure sectoral diversity and representation.

MSME Minister, Kondapalli Srinivas, highlighted the convention as a landmark initiative under the RAMP Scheme, aligning with the Chief Minister’s vision to empower entrepreneurs through missions like ‘One Family One Entrepreneur (OFOE)’ and ‘Swarna Andhra 2047.’