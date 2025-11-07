Ward Secretariats should function as Vision Units: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared “One Vision - One Direction” as the foundational principle of the NDA government, urging the administrative machinery to align with the Swarna Andhra @2047 roadmap.
Chairing a high-level conference on data-driven governance at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu emphasised that the village and ward secretariats henceforth should function as “Vision Units” to implement development goals at the grassroots level.
Ministers, Principal Secretaries, Heads of Departments, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police take part in the session via video conference.
Naidu’s directives focused on leveraging data analytics for swift decision-making, enhancing public services, and fostering a technology-enabled administration to deliver efficient governance.
“We must formulate plans aligned with long-term, medium-term, and short-term goals to provide superior administration to citizens, which is the coalition government’s aim,” Naidu said, underscoring the need for monthly and quarterly targets to track growth.
RTGS a key tool to collect & analyse data, says CM Naidu
Highlighting the Swarna Andhra @2047 vision document, he called for the establishment of task force in every Assembly constituency, led by senior officials, to implement development plans.
He described the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) as a key tool to collect and analyse data, which will be disseminated across departments for swift action.
“Officials must prioritise delivering better services to the people. Village secretariats should be transformed into Vision Units, and utilised effectively,” Naidu said, citing the recent loss mitigation during Cyclone Montha as a success story. “Data-driven governance has become crucial. We are rectifying the destruction caused by the previous regime, addressing issues one by one,” the Chief Minister said.
In a push to real-time governance, Naidu revealed that citizen data from Anganwadi centres to students has been digitised, and integrated via AWARE platform. A new data lake system will consolidate information from all government departments, enabling instant analysis and decisions.
“Predict first, then act accordingly — this is now possible through technology, ensuring better services for the public,” he said.
With substantial budgets allocated for welfare and administration, he stressed the need for efficient utilisation of funds. E-files are now accessible to all, but he questioned the slow pace of decisions.
“In the past, obtaining a simple caste certificate required chasing documents across offices for 10 days. That must change,” he averred.
To eliminate office queues, Naidu advocated full adoption of the Central government’s DigiLocker, and expansion of online services, including WhatsApp governance.
“Why summon people to offices when services can be delivered digitally? Revenue and other departments should prioritise online or app-based service delivery,” he said.
He announced plans for RTGS centres in every district and AI integration of historical and real-time data. Every public service must meet set standards, and complaints need prompt resolution without any delay, he stressed.
Naidu also called for proactive incident management. Analyse accidents like recent bus crashes or the Tirumala stampede, develop protocols, and prevent recurrence through early warnings, he said.
On transparency, Naidu addressed controversies from the previous administration, such as the 22A disputes and irregularities in the Excise Department .
“Records were tampered with earlier. We must resolve them responsibly. We should counter false allegations by informing the public with facts,” he said.
Police data must integrate into the data lake, and technology should streamline systems. “No State uses technology like Andhra Pradesh. With a single team, approach, and theme, let’s work together for the State’s development. There’s no room for negligence,” Naidu asserted, targeting 15% growth to boost GDP and per capita income.
He praised initiatives and efforts in attracting investments, like Google’s $15 billion data center commitment.
Departments must achieve 100% online services; pensions, RTC, and ration distribution show progress, but cleanliness in RTC and improvements in municipal, electricity, sand supply, and registration services (now at 62-70% satisfaction) are needed.
“Some ministers should improve their performance, and file clearance should be speeded up,” Naidu cautioned, proposing ratings for government services to incentivise efficiency.
Technology’s cost-saving potential is a recurring theme. In water resources, real-time monitoring and groundwater recharge could avert droughts, reducing free power subsidies from Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 4,500 crore annually. Health department predictive analytics could similarly cut expenses. “Data will become our greatest asset,” Naidu remarked.
He urged senior officials to make field visits, study ground realities, and emulate the cyclone response team’s spirit.