Ward Secretariats should function as Vision Units: CM Chandrababu Naidu

RTGS a key tool to collect & analyse data, says CM Naidu

Highlighting the Swarna Andhra @2047 vision document, he called for the establishment of task force in every Assembly constituency, led by senior officials, to implement development plans.

He described the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) as a key tool to collect and analyse data, which will be disseminated across departments for swift action.

“Officials must prioritise delivering better services to the people. Village secretariats should be transformed into Vision Units, and utilised effectively,” Naidu said, citing the recent loss mitigation during Cyclone Montha as a success story. “Data-driven governance has become crucial. We are rectifying the destruction caused by the previous regime, addressing issues one by one,” the Chief Minister said.

In a push to real-time governance, Naidu revealed that citizen data from Anganwadi centres to students has been digitised, and integrated via AWARE platform. A new data lake system will consolidate information from all government departments, enabling instant analysis and decisions.

“Predict first, then act accordingly — this is now possible through technology, ensuring better services for the public,” he said.

With substantial budgets allocated for welfare and administration, he stressed the need for efficient utilisation of funds. E-files are now accessible to all, but he questioned the slow pace of decisions.

“In the past, obtaining a simple caste certificate required chasing documents across offices for 10 days. That must change,” he averred.

To eliminate office queues, Naidu advocated full adoption of the Central government’s DigiLocker, and expansion of online services, including WhatsApp governance.

“Why summon people to offices when services can be delivered digitally? Revenue and other departments should prioritise online or app-based service delivery,” he said.