Aims to ensure smooth Vaikunta darshan token issuance, says TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar

TIRUMALA: With Vaikunta Ekadasi approaching, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal announced that darshan tokens for the ten-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan—from December 30 to January 8—will be released after a thorough review of online and offline distribution methods.

The aim is to ensure a smooth and transparent experience for devotees, avoiding inconvenience based on past learnings.

Speaking during the monthly ‘Dial Your EO’ programme at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala, Singhal, emphasised that over 70% of daily darshan time is reserved for common devotees, not VIPs or ticket holders. He assured that TTD is committed to equitable access and that final details on token allocation will be announced soon.

The EO clarified that physically challenged devotees are assisted by Srivari Seva volunteers for hassle-free darshan. He addressed suggestions on SSD token timings, SRIVANI tickets, and online booking reforms, stating that decisions are guided by pilgrim feedback.

Singhal cautioned devotees not to approach middlemen for tickets, citing frequent fraud complaints. He said the SRIVANI scheme was introduced to prevent such malpractice and fund temple construction in remote areas.

Singhal announced that development at the Amaravati temple would start on November 27, with Rs 25 crore allocated for sub-temples and queue facilities, and another Rs 25 crore for a permanent queue from ATC to Gogarbham Dam via Shila Thoranam.

TTD earmarked Rs 750 crore to construct 500 temples across AP and Telangana, with applications to open soon through a government portal.