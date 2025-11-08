Andhra Pradesh HC asks CRDA to explain steps taken for rehab of two women

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed advocate Rupesh to personally visit and submit a field report on the living conditions of 90-year-old Nelluri Seshagiramma and her granddaughter Syamala from Rayapudi village in Tulluru mandal of Guntur district. The court also arranged transport for the advocate to visit their residence.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad instructed CRDA authorities to clearly explain the steps being taken to ensure proper resettlement for the two women. The court observed that since all their relatives are in Rayapudi, the new rehabilitation location should be close to their current home.

Seshagiramma, who is over 90 years old, and her granddaughter Syamala, who is said to be mentally challenged, lost their primary caretaker after the recent death of daughter Venkayamma. Expressing concern for their welfare, the court stressed that rehabilitation arrangements must be satisfactory. The matter was adjourned to November 10.

It may be recalled that the two women approached the High Court stating that they accidentally surrendered their 5-cent house plot to CRDA under the Land Pooling Scheme due to illiteracy. They submitted that they have no other property to live on and requested that their original plot be returned.

During Friday’s hearing, counsel for CRDA sought additional time to submit details of the rehabilitation measures being arranged, and requested that the matter be posted to Monday.