Andhra Pradesh Investment Promotion Board clears 26 major projects worth Rs 1.01 lakh crore

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to accelerate industrial development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired the 12th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting on Friday, approving 26 projects worth Rs 1,01,899 crore.

These investments are expected to generate 85,570 jobs across Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing the State’s commitment to cluster-based industrial expansion.

The Chief Minister directed officials to fast-track land allotment and power connectivity to ensure swift grounding of approved industrial projects. He emphasised that investor proposals must translate into ground-level execution without any delay or bureaucratic hurdles.

After the NDA government assumed office 16 months ago, the Investment Promotion Board has met 12 times, approving a total of Rs 8,08,899 crore investments, which are expected to create 7,05,870 jobs in the State.

Naidu reiterated the importance of proactive governance, urging officials to expedite field-level permissions, and cancel approvals for projects showing no progress in construction .

Highlighting the potential of the electronics sector, Naidu called for the establishment of an Electronics Park, and promotion of industries such as semiconductors, chips and drones.