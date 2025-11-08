Andhra Pradesh Investment Promotion Board clears 26 major projects worth Rs 1.01 lakh crore

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to accelerate industrial development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired the 12th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting on Friday, approving 26 projects worth Rs 1,01,899 crore.
These investments are expected to generate 85,570 jobs across Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing the State’s commitment to cluster-based industrial expansion.
The Chief Minister directed officials to fast-track land allotment and power connectivity to ensure swift grounding of approved industrial projects. He emphasised that investor proposals must translate into ground-level execution without any delay or bureaucratic hurdles.
After the NDA government assumed office 16 months ago, the Investment Promotion Board has met 12 times, approving a total of Rs 8,08,899 crore investments, which are expected to create 7,05,870 jobs in the State.
Naidu reiterated the importance of proactive governance, urging officials to expedite field-level permissions, and cancel approvals for projects showing no progress in construction .
Highlighting the potential of the electronics sector, Naidu called for the establishment of an Electronics Park, and promotion of industries such as semiconductors, chips and drones.
Integrated master plans to develop Vizag, Tirupati & Amaravati: Naidu
He proposed the development of 15 industrial zones under a cluster-based policy, and stressed the need to identify and promote State and Central incentives to attract investors. He also emphasised the need for creating a land bank, and encouraging private owners to provide land for industrial use.
The Chief Minister unveiled plans to develop three mega cities — Visakhapatnam (from Anakapalli to Vizianagaram), Tirupati and Amaravati — with integrated master plans. He emphasised inter-departmental coordination among Tourism, IT, Industries, and Municipal Departments to make these cities hubs for tourism, technology, and manufacturing.
With the Google Data Centre set to be established in Visakhapatnam, Naidu highlighted the Port City’s growing appeal to global investors, and called for land readiness to accommodate future entrants.
Naidu laid emphasis on promotion of beach tourism and the construction of branded hotels in the State. He also announced the formation of three economic corridors, and ordered the appointment of senior IAS officers to oversee their development.
Preparations are underway for the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14-15. The Chief Minister instructed officials to organise the event on a grand scale, and expedite the laying of foundation stones for SIPB-approved projects.
Naidu said during his recent foreign visits, he invited global companies to participate in the summit, and many have expressed keen interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh.
The meeting was attended by Ministers Nara Lokesh, K Atchannaidu, TG Bharat, P Narayana, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Anagani Satya Prasad, BC Janardhan Reddy and V Subhash, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and other officials.