AP rolls out cancer screening drive under fourth phase of Non-Communicable Diseases programme

VIJAYAWADA: In a determined push to curb rising cancer cases through early detection, Andhra Pradesh has launched an intensified cancer screening campaign under the fourth phase of its Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) programme.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner G Veerapandian, speaking on National Cancer Awareness Day, urged women across the state to participate in the government’s free cancer screening initiative, stressing that early testing saves lives.

At the event, the Commissioner and NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha unveiled specially designed invitation cards encouraging women to undergo cancer screenings. The cards, featuring details of date, time, and venue, will be hand-delivered by medical staff to households across rural and urban areas.

“The government is bringing these services right to your doorstep — don’t miss out,” Veerapandian said.

The Comprehensive Cancer Care Programme, launched on November 14, 2024, under the NCD 3.0 survey, is AP’s first household-level cancer screening initiative. It aims to raise awareness, enhance healthcare capacity, and ensure early detection.

Over 20,000 medical personnel and frontline workers have been trained, while Preventive Oncology Units (POUs) are operational in all 17 government medical colleges, providing same-day evaluation through a green channel system.

More than 70% of adults have been screened for cancers, hypertension, diabetes, and anaemia, identifying 2 lakh suspected cases, 4,500 referrals, and 783 confirmed cancer patients. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu launched the fourth round of NCD screening on September 17, focusing on cancer detection.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav initiated a state-wide awareness drive, while the new “Invitation Card System” invites women aged 30 or above for dignified cervical cancer screening.