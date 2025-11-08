Banakacherla project not in our purview: Polavaram Project Authority

VIJAYAWADA: The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has made it crystal clear that the Polavaram-Banakacherla project does not fall under its purview, and the PPA is not the forum to discuss any issue related to it.

The clarification came from top PPA officials during a meeting held in Hyderabad on Friday. According to sources, the issue was raised by Telangana’s Water Resources Department officials towards the end of the meeting.

In response, the PPA reiterated that the Polavaram-Banakacherla project lies outside its jurisdiction, and advised the officials to approach the Godavari River Management Board or the Central Water Commission instead on the issue.

Senior officials from Andhra Pradesh, who also attended the meeting, confirmed that the Polavaram-Banakacherla project was not part of the agenda. They emphasised that the meeting’s focus remained solely on reviewing the status of the Polavaram project.

Officials say govt will issue fresh notification soon

During the review, the PPA was informed that the first phase of the Polavaram project is expected to be completed by December 2027. Detailed updates were provided on key components such as the D-Wall, Gap-1 and Gap-2, with the PPA expressing satisfaction over the progress.

Officials noted the PPA laid emphasis on land acquisition and rehabilitation and resettlement.

Regarding the cancellation of tenders for the DPR of the Polavaram-Banakacherla project— originally notified on October 6— officials clarified that the decision was made prior to the PPA meeting. “The AP government is considering a revision in the project’s scope, and a fresh notification will be issued soon,” they added.