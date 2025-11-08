byteXL, Andhra Pradesh's St Mary’s ink MoU to empower women engineers

GUNTUR: byteXL, a leading AI-driven edtech company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with St. Mary’s Women’s College of Engineering, Guntur, to launch a transformative programme aimed at empowering over 4,000 women engineers.

The initiative leverages byteXL’s bCAP (Academic Integration Model) to modernise teaching and learning across all engineering disciplines at St. Mary’s campuses.

The programme focuses on faculty training, curriculum modernisation with emerging technologies such as Generative AI, Cloud, and Full Stack Development, and classroom digitisation through the byteXL Cloud Platform.

Students will gain coding proficiency, earn skill-based badges, and participate in hackathons and capstone projects to become globally competitive and industry-ready engineers.

St. Mary’s Group Chairman Rev. KVK Rao said the collaboration integrates technology, skill development, and employability into regular classroom learning.

byteXL Co-founders Sricharan and Karun Tadepalli said the initiative aims to promote inclusive, industry-aligned education for students in smaller cities, bridging the gap between academia and industry.