Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra inaugurates ALLEN institute branch in Vijayawada.

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the coalition government are giving top priority to education, calling it the true driver of the State’s progress.

The Minister on Friday inaugurated ALLEN Career Institute’s Vijayawada branch—India’s leading coaching centre for engineering and medical entrance exams—along with Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radha Krishna, DCP KGV Saritha, and ALLEN Vice President and Zonal Head Mahesh Yadav (Zonal Head).

Ravindra said that with premier institutions like ALLEN joining hands, the goal of turning the state into an education and innovation hub is within reach.

He said the Chief Minister’s vision is to transform AP into a Knowledge Hub, noting that initiatives like Vision 2020 and the IT revolution under Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the global recognition of Telugu people today.

Mahesh Yadav said the expansion aims to make high-quality education accessible to every aspiring student.

The new ALLEN Vijayawada Centre will offer classroom coaching for JEE (Main + Advanced), NEET (UG), and Science Olympiads beginning April 2026, he said.

He added that ALLEN Institute currently provides competitive exam preparation in 72 cities across 24 states and four Union Territories, along with seven international locations.