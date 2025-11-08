Farmer leader NG Ranga an inspiration for all: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed the coalition government’s steadfast commitment to farmers, declaring that no ‘annadata’ in Andhra Pradesh will be left disheartened.

Speaking at the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary farmer leader Acharya NG Ranga, Naidu paid rich tributes, calling Ranga a lifelong inspiration for rural welfare and democratic values. Naidu noted the symbolic significance of the day, which also marked 150 years of the national anthem ‘Vande Mataram.’

He praised Ranga’s selfless life, highlighting how he and his wife chose not to have children to fully dedicate themselves to the freedom struggle and farmers’ cause. Despite being an Oxford graduate, Ranga devoted his life to India’s independence.

Recalling his personal connection, the Chief Minister said he named the agricultural universities in both united and post-bifurcation Andhra Pradesh after Ranga.

He credited Ranga’s writings for inspiring his own interest in rural development. Naidu also recounted Ranga’s leadership in the Andhra peasant movement and his historic 1964 Parliament speech that protected farmers’ land rights, earning him a Guinness World Record for longest parliamentary service.