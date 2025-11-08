Kurnool bus tragedy: Owner of Vemuri Kaveri Travels arrested

KURNOOL: Kurnool District police on Friday arrested Vemuri Kaveri Travels owner Vemuri Vinod Kumar in connection with the October 24 bus accident that killed 19 people near Chinnatekuru village in Kallur mandal.

The crash occurred around 3 am on National Highway (NH)-44 under Ulindakonda Police Station limits when the private bus, carrying several passengers, overturned, leaving multiple dead and injured.

Police booked both the bus driver and the owner for negligence and violation of transport safety norms. Investigation officer and Pathikonda DSP Venkata Ramaiah said a detailed probe was conducted into the incident.

Police earlier arrested the first accused, bus driver Miriyala Lakshmaiah, on October 28 and produced him before the court. Continuing the investigation, officers apprehended the second accused, owner Vemuri Vinod Kumar, around 7.30 am on Friday. He was produced before the Kurnool Judicial First Class Magistrate (Special Mobile Court), which granted him bail the same day.

District SP Vikrant Patil said the investigation into the travel agency’s role and vehicle maintenance practices is ongoing to ensure accountability for the fatal crash that shook the district.