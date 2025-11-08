Power outage in Vizag's King George Hospital underlines need for contingency plan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Patients at King George Hospital (KGH), the largest public healthcare facility in North Coastal AP, found themselves enduring a nightmare on Thursday when a major power outage plunged several wards into darkness, cut off water supply and halted vital medical services for almost ten hours.

The disruption, triggered around 2 pm after a critical underground cable was damaged during construction works, was finally resolved close to midnight.

Akula Vijaya Lakshmi, a brain tumour patient admitted to the Rajendra Prasad female ward, said, “There was no power, no water, and absolutely no airflow. I could not even get my MRI done. The doctors told us the issue would be sorted soon, but nine hours passed. We come to government hospitals only because we cannot afford private care — but this felt unbearable.”

She added, “Children and critical patients were crying or unable to express their discomfort. One woman in our ward became unresponsive for some time. Another family fled the hospital and returned only Friday morning. My husband had to bring a hand fan just to help me breathe.”