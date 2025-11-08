Premier Energies to set up Rs 5,942 crore solar plant in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s clean energy ambitions, Premier Energies is set to establish a Rs 5,942 crore fully integrated solar manufacturing complex at Naidupeta Industrial Park in Nellore district.
The announcement was shared by Minister for IT Nara Lokesh on his X handle, highlighting the project as a showcase of the State’s speed, clarity, and investor-first approach.
Framed as a founder-style journey, Lokesh detailed how swift execution, strategic port-led logistics, and proactive incentives helped India’s second-largest integrated solar company anchor its next growth phase in the state.
Discussions began in October 2024, focusing on building deep upstream capacity—including solar cells, ingots, and wafers—to strengthen India’s solar value chain against global supply disruptions.
By February 2025, the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) had fast-tracked 269 acres for the project, with 169.71 acres allotted and 100 acres approved in principle.
The rapid land allocation, backed by trunk infrastructure and immediate port connectivity, reflected the state’s outcomes-driven governance and gave Premier Energies the confidence to consolidate operations in a single scalable location. The upcoming facility will house a 4 GW TOPCon solar cell line alongside a 5 GW silicon ingot and wafer plant, ensuring full backward integration. This co-location strategy is expected to enhance process control, reduce costs, and improve competitiveness in both domestic and export markets.
Lokesh emphasised that the project complements Premier Energies’ existing module capacities and positions India strongly in next-generation photovoltaic technologies.
The complex is projected to generate around 3,500 direct jobs, with significant indirect employment as ancillary industries expand. A phased scale-up to 7 GW is also planned to meet rising demand. Lokesh described the initiative as a catalyst for green jobs and a robust manufacturing ecosystem benefiting MSMEs, logistics, and service sectors.
Explaining the strategic choice of Naidupeta, Lokesh cited proximity to ports, reliable infrastructure, and the State’s port-led industrial strategy, which minimises risks for upstream solar manufacturing. He noted that the site was selected with precision to optimize freight, energy, water, and talent availability — enabling rapid commissioning.
Positioning the project within a broader vision, Lokesh said, Andhra Pradesh is developing a renewable manufacturing corridor to enhance self-reliance and global competitiveness in solar exports. He reaffirmed the State’s commitment to investor-friendly reforms, competitive incentives, and seamless facilitation.
“Premier Energies’ story in Andhra Pradesh is about speed with substance,” Lokesh stated. “From day one, we aligned on integration, logistics, and timelines—and executed. This is how Andhra Pradesh will lead on clean energy manufacturing: by turning intent into assets, fast.”