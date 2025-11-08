Premier Energies to set up Rs 5,942 crore solar plant in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s clean energy ambitions, Premier Energies is set to establish a Rs 5,942 crore fully integrated solar manufacturing complex at Naidupeta Industrial Park in Nellore district.

The announcement was shared by Minister for IT Nara Lokesh on his X handle, highlighting the project as a showcase of the State’s speed, clarity, and investor-first approach.

Framed as a founder-style journey, Lokesh detailed how swift execution, strategic port-led logistics, and proactive incentives helped India’s second-largest integrated solar company anchor its next growth phase in the state.

Discussions began in October 2024, focusing on building deep upstream capacity—including solar cells, ingots, and wafers—to strengthen India’s solar value chain against global supply disruptions.

By February 2025, the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) had fast-tracked 269 acres for the project, with 169.71 acres allotted and 100 acres approved in principle.

The rapid land allocation, backed by trunk infrastructure and immediate port connectivity, reflected the state’s outcomes-driven governance and gave Premier Energies the confidence to consolidate operations in a single scalable location. The upcoming facility will house a 4 GW TOPCon solar cell line alongside a 5 GW silicon ingot and wafer plant, ensuring full backward integration. This co-location strategy is expected to enhance process control, reduce costs, and improve competitiveness in both domestic and export markets.