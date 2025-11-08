Speed up energy efficiency, conservation programmes across Andhra Pradesh: APGENCO MD

VIJAYAWADA: APGENCO Managing Director and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) Chief Executive Officer S Nagalakshmi on Friday directed officials to expedite the implementation of energy efficiency and conservation programmes across the State.

Chairing a review meeting, CEO Nagalakshmi said energy efficiency is a cornerstone of Andhra Pradesh’s energy transition strategy. She urged APSECM officials to deliver measurable outcomes across key sectors — buildings, industry, municipalities, agriculture, and transport — through coordinated efforts with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (GoI) and state departments.

She called for strict alignment with the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP) and the Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Policy 2023–28, emphasising robust monitoring and verification of savings.

Reviewing the rollout of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), Nagalakshmi instructed officials to ensure strict compliance across urban local bodies and promote ECBC-compliant practices in both public and private construction. She highlighted the integration of ECBC into the building approval system and stressed stronger enforcement and capacity-building among engineers, architects, and municipal officials.