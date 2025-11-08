Tech-driven real-time updates on rural roads soon in Andhra Pradesh: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step toward transparent and technology-driven rural development, the State government is set to roll out the ‘Geo Rural Road Management System’, enabling citizens to access real-time information on every rural road in the State.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Water Supply officials at his Mangalagiri camp office on Friday, Pawan Kalyan announced that the initiative aims to bring accountability, transparency, and efficiency to rural infrastructure management.

He said the digital platform will allow the public to check the condition, status, and development progress of roads across the State. The system will first be piloted under the Adavi Tallibata project, focusing on connectivity to tribal villages. The Minister directed officials to prepare a detailed action plan within 48 hours and constitute a working group involving RTGS and engineering departments.

Emphasising his foremost goal of providing clean drinking water and quality roads to every village, Pawan Kalyan instructed that strict quality standards be maintained in Jal Jeevan Mission and Palle Panduga works. He expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of ongoing projects, urging officials to speed up execution.