Tech-driven real-time updates on rural roads soon in Andhra Pradesh: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step toward transparent and technology-driven rural development, the State government is set to roll out the ‘Geo Rural Road Management System’, enabling citizens to access real-time information on every rural road in the State.
Chairing a high-level review meeting with Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Water Supply officials at his Mangalagiri camp office on Friday, Pawan Kalyan announced that the initiative aims to bring accountability, transparency, and efficiency to rural infrastructure management.
He said the digital platform will allow the public to check the condition, status, and development progress of roads across the State. The system will first be piloted under the Adavi Tallibata project, focusing on connectivity to tribal villages. The Minister directed officials to prepare a detailed action plan within 48 hours and constitute a working group involving RTGS and engineering departments.
Emphasising his foremost goal of providing clean drinking water and quality roads to every village, Pawan Kalyan instructed that strict quality standards be maintained in Jal Jeevan Mission and Palle Panduga works. He expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of ongoing projects, urging officials to speed up execution.
‘’An amount of Rs 1,158 crore has been sanctioned for 662 roads across 761 tribal villages to improve connectivity in agency areas. Under Palle Panduga 2.0, Rs 2,123 crore from Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) will be used to build 4,007 km of roads, drains, and community structures, and gokulams under close supervision of senior officials’’, he stated.
Regarding Jal Jeevan Mission, the Minister stressed adherence to water quality norms in projects under execution in Chittoor, Prakasam, Palnadu, and Godavari districts. From November 17, he will personally inspect project sites and water samples, he added.
The Deputy CM further said the government aims to issue property ownership certificates to one crore rural citizens by March 2026. The survey was completed in 613 villages and arrangements have been concluded to hand over ownership certificates to 5.18 lakh people, he said, adding that currently the survey is underway in 5847 village and about 45.66 lakh people will be given ownership certificates by this month ending, with subsequent phases planned by year-end to ensure transparent and rightful land ownership, Pawan Kalyan disclosed.
Senior officials including Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Teja, Kurmanath, and others attended the meeting.