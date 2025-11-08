Vijayawada division railway employees mark 150 years of Vande Mataram

VIJAYAWADA: The officials and staff of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR), joined the nation in celebrating the 150th year of the National Song – Vande Mataram with great patriotic fervour at the Divisional Railway Auditorium, Vijayawada, on Friday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with officers and staff singing Vande Mataram in unison, paying tribute to the soul-stirring invocation that inspired India’s freedom movement and continues to unite the nation.

Mohit Sonakiya, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), along with Additional Divisional Railway Managers and Branch Officers, led the gathering in rendering Vande Mataram. The auditorium reverberated with patriotic spirit, symbolising unity, devotion, and national pride.

Later, officials and staff attentively watched the live address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the national commemoration ceremony held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

The Prime Minister’s inspiring message on the timeless relevance of Vande Mataram deeply resonated with the participants, reinforcing the values of patriotism, dedication, and unity.

The Vijayawada Division’s observance of this historic occasion reflected the collective commitment of Indian Railways towards upholding the nation’s cultural heritage and fostering a spirit of national pride.