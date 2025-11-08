Women World Cup winning team's Sree Charani gets Rs 2.5 crore Andhra Pradesh reward

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore, a 1,000 square yard residential plot in Kadapa, and Group-1 officer post for Sree Charani, a member of the Indian women’s cricket team that recently won the World Cup.

Sree Charani and former captain of the women’s national cricket team Mithali Raj met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh at the CM’s residence in Undavalli on Friday.

Lauding the contribution of Sree Charani to India’s historic World Cup victory, the Chief Minister said the win once again proved the strength and talent of Indian women. He said Sree Charani has now become an inspiration for women athletes across the country, and wished her many more victories in the future.

Sree Charani thanked the Chief Minister for the encouragement given to her to excel in cricket further. She presented a team jersey signed by all players to the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, S Savitha and G Sandhya Rani, Andhra Cricket Association president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), secretary Sana Satish and SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu welcomed Sree Charani and Mithali Raj on their arrival at Gannavaram airport.

Later, they went to CM’s camp office, where Lokesh received them cordially.