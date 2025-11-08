Women World Cup winning team's Sree Charani gets Rs 2.5 crore Andhra Pradesh reward

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore, a 1,000 square yard residential plot in Kadapa, and Group-1 officer post for Sree Charani, a member of the Indian women’s cricket team that recently won the World Cup.
Sree Charani and former captain of the women’s national cricket team Mithali Raj met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh at the CM’s residence in Undavalli on Friday.
Lauding the contribution of Sree Charani to India’s historic World Cup victory, the Chief Minister said the win once again proved the strength and talent of Indian women. He said Sree Charani has now become an inspiration for women athletes across the country, and wished her many more victories in the future.
Sree Charani thanked the Chief Minister for the encouragement given to her to excel in cricket further. She presented a team jersey signed by all players to the Chief Minister.
Earlier in the day, Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, S Savitha and G Sandhya Rani, Andhra Cricket Association president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), secretary Sana Satish and SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu welcomed Sree Charani and Mithali Raj on their arrival at Gannavaram airport.
Later, they went to CM’s camp office, where Lokesh received them cordially.
Mithali Raj, ACA shaped my success, says Sree Charani
Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Chief Minister at the ACA cricket stadium in Mangalagiri, Sree Charani attributed her success to the support and encouragement given by Mithali Raj, who played a crucial role in shaping the new generation of women cricketers.
“The support from the ACA is unforgettable. Without the ACA, I would not have reached this stage,” she said.
Mentioning the World Cup campaign, she said the team faced tough challenges and back-to-back defeats, but bounced back strongly to emerge victorious. “There was no pressure on us in the final against South Africa. We enjoyed the match,” she said.
“The best appreciation I received was from all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. The interaction with HRD Minister Lokesh in Visakhapatnam ahead of the World Cup boosted the team morale,”she said.
Sivanath announced that the ACA will soon launch an exclusive Women’s Cricket Academy to nurture the young talent.