YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala directs leaders to intensify stir over med college privatisation

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has directed party leaders to escalate their campaign opposing the coalition government’s alleged move to privatise government medical colleges.

In a teleconference with regional coordinators, district presidents, MLAs, and other key functionaries, Sajjala announced a three-tier poster release drive—district-level on Friday, followed by constituency and mandal-level events. Each release will be accompanied by press briefings to clarify the party’s stance.

He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing ‘One-Crore Signatures – Rachabanda’ outreach, noting strong public support for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to safeguarding public healthcare and medical education. A review of the signature campaign is scheduled for next week.

Sajjala stressed the need for organisational readiness ahead of local body elections. He instructed leaders to complete party committees at all levels and ensure compliance with central guidelines.