CM Chandrababu Naidu lays foundation for Kuppam industrial hub

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone for seven major industries in the Kuppam Assembly constituency from Amaravati.

The industries, with a combined investment of Rs 2,203 crore, are expected to generate 22,330 direct jobs and transform the region into an industrial hub. The seven companies — Hindalco, Sreeja Dairy, Ace International, SVF Soya, Mother Dairy, e Rayas EV and Alip — have been allotted 241 acres of land.

Hindalco will establish a Rs 586 crore skill development and technical training centre, while Sreeja Dairy will set up a Rs 290 crore integrated dairy and cattle feed plant to benefit local women and dairy farmers.

8 more projects with Rs 6,339 cr investment soon

Ace International will invest Rs 525 crore in a dairy protein manufacturing unit, and SVF Soya will build a Rs 373 crore plant that will support two lakh farmers. Mother Dairy’s Rs 260 crore juice, jam and pulp unit will help fruit growers, while e Rayas EV will launch a Rs 200 crore advanced electric vehicle plant, positioning Kuppam as a green mobility hub. ALEAP will create a Rs 27 crore women-centric industrial park, providing training and employment to 4,000 women.

The Chief Minister announced that eight more companies with Rs 6,339 crore investment are in the pipeline, which will create over 43,000 direct and indirect jobs.