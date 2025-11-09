CM Chandrababu Naidu lays foundation for Kuppam industrial hub

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone for seven major industries in the Kuppam Assembly constituency from Amaravati.
The industries, with a combined investment of Rs 2,203 crore, are expected to generate 22,330 direct jobs and transform the region into an industrial hub. The seven companies — Hindalco, Sreeja Dairy, Ace International, SVF Soya, Mother Dairy, e Rayas EV and Alip — have been allotted 241 acres of land.
Hindalco will establish a Rs 586 crore skill development and technical training centre, while Sreeja Dairy will set up a Rs 290 crore integrated dairy and cattle feed plant to benefit local women and dairy farmers.
8 more projects with Rs 6,339 cr investment soon
Ace International will invest Rs 525 crore in a dairy protein manufacturing unit, and SVF Soya will build a Rs 373 crore plant that will support two lakh farmers. Mother Dairy’s Rs 260 crore juice, jam and pulp unit will help fruit growers, while e Rayas EV will launch a Rs 200 crore advanced electric vehicle plant, positioning Kuppam as a green mobility hub. ALEAP will create a Rs 27 crore women-centric industrial park, providing training and employment to 4,000 women.
The Chief Minister announced that eight more companies with Rs 6,339 crore investment are in the pipeline, which will create over 43,000 direct and indirect jobs.
He revealed plans to develop Space City, Drone City and Aerospace City in Rayalaseema, along with clusters in battery technology, medical devices, logistics and footwear. Naidu reiterated that two revolutionary policies — One Family – One Entrepreneur and One Family – One AI Expert — will transform one lakh DWACRA and MEPMA women into entrepreneurs this year. He directed every industry to install solar rooftops, declaring Kuppam will become the state’s first 100% solar powered and net zero constituency.
Highlighting welfare achievements, the Chief Minister said all Super Six promises have been fulfilled, Handri Neeva water has reached Kuppam, ending irrigation woes forever, and 57,545 health services have been delivered through Tata Sanjeevani.
Four hundred e cycles have been distributed to SHG women, and over 130 electric CNG autos are now used for waste collection under the Swarna Kuppam initiative. Central Park is ready, while DK Palli Park, a model bus station, and the NTR Sports Complex will be completed next year. Kuppam will become Andhra Pradesh’s first zero landfill constituency by March 2026, with single use plastic already banned, Naidu asserted.
During an emotional virtual interaction, local farmers thanked the Chief Minister, saying they never imagined such large industries would come to Kuppam.
They expressed joy that food processing units will now enable them to sell produce locally instead of depending on distant markets. Asserting that good public policies rewrite history, Naidu told the gathering: “Every woman and every youth must become an entrepreneur. Assets don’t matter — only quality education and skills create lasting prosperity.”