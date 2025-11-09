Hindalco to set up Rs 586 crore plant in AP

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s electronics and precision manufacturing ambitions, Hindalco Industries will invest Rs 586 crore in a state-of-the-art aluminium extrusion plant at Kuppam in Chittoor district.

Announced by IT & Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, the facility will produce high-grade aluminium for iPhone chassis, integrating AP into Apple’s global supply chain. The plant is expected to generate 613 direct jobs, and several hundred indirect opportunities, with commercial operations slated for March 2027.

Lokesh highlighted the project as a case study in policy clarity and execution speed, citing the State’s 2025–30 Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme as key enablers.

Hindalco MD Satish Pai echoed this, noting Kuppam’s strategic location near Bengaluru and Chennai, skilled workforce, and supportive administration as decisive factors.