NFSF oppose Blue Economy model of development, say it will threaten livelihoods of fishers

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Federation of Small-Scale Fishworkers (NFSF) has opposed the government’s Blue Economy model, saying it threatens the livelihoods and traditional rights of small-scale fishing communities across India.

In a statement, NFSF President Pradip Chatterjee, General Secretary Sebastiao Rodrigues, and Joint Secretary D Pal said the Blue Economy framework effectively transfers ecological resources to corporate entities under the guise of development. They alleged that projects such as new ports, logistics corridors, real estate ventures, tourism zones, and industrial infrastructure are severely impacting coastal ecosystems and displacing traditional fishing communities.

The federation criticised the India Maritime Week 2025 conclave, describing it as a declaration of the invasion and occupation of India’s coastline. It said that behind the narrative of national development and global ambitions lies the exclusion of fishing communities from decision-making processes and the gradual erosion of their livelihoods.