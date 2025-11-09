Red sandalwood smuggling will be curbed with an iron hand: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

TIRUPATI: Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) Pawan Kalyan on Saturday underscored the deep spiritual and ecological significance of red sanders, found only in the sacred Seshachalam forest.

Pawan Kalyan said he had accorded top priority to curbing the smuggling of red sanders after taking charge of the forest portfolio.

“According to local folklore, the rare species is said to have originated from a divine wound of Lord Venkateswara — a belief that has elevated its reverence among devotees. This sacred tree is part of our divine heritage, and we should protect it at any cost,” he asserted.

The Deputy Chief Minister revealed that during 2019-24, large scale smuggling operations led to the felling of nearly two lakh red sanders trees in the forest. Currently, around 2.65 lakh seized logs worth Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore are stocked in government godowns. The total value of red sanders smuggled during the previous five years could be around Rs 8,000–Rs 10,000 crore, he said.

“Some of the red wood smuggled from Andhra Pradesh was seized in Karnataka, and that government earned Rs 140 crore by auctioning it. The previous regime should own responsibility for the huge loss to the exchequer,” Pawan Kalyan remarked. He announced that the NDA government would soon launch a major anti-smuggling initiative, modelled after ‘Operation Kagar’, to completely eradicate red sanders smuggling in the State. “We will create a situation where no one dares to cut even a single red sanders tree. Strict action will be taken against those transporting or storing the precious wood, even through ports in other States,” he warned.