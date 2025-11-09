TDP committed to uplift of BCs: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh

ANANTAPUR: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has said Kurubas, who stood by the TDP, will not be forgotten, and that the party will support them in every way for their economic uplift.

He participated in the 538th Jayanti celebrations of Sri Bhakta Kanakadasa organised in Kalyanadurgam on Saturday. He unveiled the statue of Kanakadasa. “The TDP is the party of BCs. The Backward Classes have stood by the TDP since its inception in every way. Now, we are working in every way to empower BCs,” he said.

“Kanakadasa’s life is an inspiration to us, and society should follow the path showed by the saint,” Lokesh said.

He noted that the TDP government laid the foundation stone for the Bhairavanithippa project, and that it is the TDP that will complete it. The pending irrigation projects in Anantapur will be completed soon. “We will bring Anantapur, which is ranked fifth in per capita income, to third place by laying emphasis on industrial growth,” he affirmed.