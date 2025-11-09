Woman sets mother-in-law ablaze in Visakhapatnam, arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 63-year-old mother-in-law by setting her on fire at their apartment in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam district.
The accused has been identified as Jayanthi Lalitha Devi, 30, a resident of Appannapalem in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam. According to Pendurthi police, Lalitha Devi was taken into custody on Saturday at Pendurthi Police Station after she reportedly surrendered and confessed to the crime.
Police said the incident occurred on November 7 at 8.45 am in Appannapalem, Pendurthi. The victim, Jayanthi Kanaka Mahalakshmi, 63, died from severe burn injuries, police added.
According to the complaint filed by the victim’s son, 36-year-old priest Jayanthi Subramanyam, his wife allegedly committed the act in a fit of anger due to ongoing domestic tensions.
Police registered FIR No. 495/2025 under Section 103 of the BNS at Pendurthi Police Station. Pendurthi Inspector KV Satish Kumar is investigating the case.
Police said that in her confession, Lalitha Devi claimed she had been subjected to verbal harassment since her marriage. She stated that household responsibilities and cleanliness issues had been sources of conflict.
As per the police, the accused purchased petrol on the evening of November 6 from a fuel station at Gosala Junction, claiming it was for her car. The next morning, after her husband and nephew left, she allegedly lured her mother-in-law into what she told the children was ‘police and thief’ game. She then blindfolded the elderly woman, tied her to a chair, doused her with petrol, and set her on fire.
The victim’s grand daughter, Sreenayana, 8, sustained burn injuries while trying to rescue her grandmother and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.
Police said the family lived together in the apartment, which housed Subramanyam, his wife Lalitha Devi, their children Ishwar Chandra, 10, and Sreenayana, the deceased mother-in-law, a relative named Akella Chayadevi, and a nephew, Sangeesappu Sarath. The accused is scheduled to be produced before a court for remand proceedings.