Woman sets mother-in-law ablaze in Visakhapatnam, arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 63-year-old mother-in-law by setting her on fire at their apartment in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam district.

The accused has been identified as Jayanthi Lalitha Devi, 30, a resident of Appannapalem in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam. According to Pendurthi police, Lalitha Devi was taken into custody on Saturday at Pendurthi Police Station after she reportedly surrendered and confessed to the crime.

Police said the incident occurred on November 7 at 8.45 am in Appannapalem, Pendurthi. The victim, Jayanthi Kanaka Mahalakshmi, 63, died from severe burn injuries, police added.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s son, 36-year-old priest Jayanthi Subramanyam, his wife allegedly committed the act in a fit of anger due to ongoing domestic tensions.

Police registered FIR No. 495/2025 under Section 103 of the BNS at Pendurthi Police Station. Pendurthi Inspector KV Satish Kumar is investigating the case.