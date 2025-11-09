YV Subba Reddy’s role found to be suspicious in TTD ghee adulteration case: SIT

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Supreme Court under the supervision of the CBI Director General, has informed the AP High Court that the role of former TTD chairman and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy appears to be ‘suspicious’ in the case related to the alleged supply of adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

In its counter affidavit filed in the HC, SIT stated that it had sought the bank account details of Subba Reddy, and his wife Yerram Swarnalatha Reddy as part of the investigation.

SIT sought the dismissal of the petition filed by the couple, challenging its demand for their bank transaction details.

SIT noted that Subba Reddy who served as the TTD Chairman from 2019 to 2023, suggested that ghee samples from suppliers be sent to Mysore’s CFTRI lab for testing following an anonymous complaint to the TTD Procurement GM RSVR Subrahmanyam, on May 16, 2022.

Samples taken from Premier Agri Foods Pvt Ltd, Vaishnavi Dairy Specialities Ltd and Bhole Baba Dairy were sent to the CFTRI. The lab report received in August 2022 showed that all samples contained vegetable oil, confirming the adulteration. “Despite this, no action was taken against the dairies. Moreover, Premier Agri Foods and Vaishnavi Dairy were allowed to continue supplying ghee until 2024, while Bhole Baba Dairy was allowed till October 2022,” SIT informed.

It further stated that Bhole Baba Dairy director Pamil Jain met Subba Reddy at his Hyderabad camp office on May 25, 2022, and complained that the chairman’s personal assistant Chinna Appanna was demanding Rs 25 per kg commission for approving the supply of ghee. Later, the case was rescheduled to November 14.