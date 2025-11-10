227 postgraduate doctors posted at secondary hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to public healthcare in Andhra Pradesh, the State government has appointed 227 in-service doctors who recently completed their postgraduate studies to 142 secondary hospitals.

The announcement was made on Sunday as part of a targeted effort to address the acute shortage of specialist doctors in secondary-level facilities, who play a pivotal role in delivering essential medical services to rural and semi-urban populations.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav expressed satisfaction with the development, stating that the postings mark a major step forward in strengthening healthcare infrastructure. Out of 243 secondary hospitals in the State, 142 have now been reinforced with specialist doctors.

The detailed allocation plan was presented to the Minister by Secondary Health Director KVN Chakradhar Babu and Public Health Director Dr Padmavathi.

The 227 newly appointed specialists include 35 gynecologists, 35 general medicine experts, 30 general surgeons, 26 anesthesiologists, 25 pediatricians, 18 orthopedicians, 17 radiologists, 15 ophthalmologists, nine ENT specialists, one dermatologist, and one pathologist.