Andhra Pradesh government accelerates mission to rebuild & maintain roads under PPP model

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is making rapid strides toward pothole-free roads and sustainable infrastructure, with the State government launching road development works worth Rs 2,500 crore and inviting tenders for an additional Rs 1,000 crore.
The initiative, led by the Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure Department, aims to improve road quality across urban and rural regions without burdening citizens, using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed members of the Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation (APRDC) held at the R&B ENC office in Vijayawada, BC Janardhan Reddy, the Minister overseeing the department, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in infrastructure development.
He urged APRDC members to actively support the government’s road improvement agenda and bring local issues to his attention for timely resolution.
The Minister noted that the previous administration had neglected road maintenance, resulting in severe damage to thousands of kilometers of roads across the state. In contrast, the current government, within just five months of assuming office, allocated Rs 1,081 crore to eliminate potholes and restore public confidence in the Roads & Buildings Department.
While roads in Rayalaseema remained relatively intact following recent cyclone impacts, the government is prioritising repairs in severely affected districts in North Coastal Andhra, besides Krishna and Guntur.
Despite financial constraints, the State is giving high priority to road infrastructure under the leadership of the Chief Minister, with regular reviews and funding support from institutions like NDB and NABARD.
The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to leveraging PPP models to ensure road development without imposing financial strain on the public. He also assured that APRDC members would be empowered to address road-related issues within their jurisdictions and contribute meaningfully to the State’s growth.
APRDC Chairman Pragada Nageswara Rao encouraged the newly sworn-in members to act as custodians of road infrastructure and maintain close coordination with the government. He stressed that their proactive involvement would enhance public service delivery and strengthen the State’s reputation for infrastructure excellence.
Sixteen newly elected APRDC members took their oath in the presence of the Minister.