Andhra Pradesh government accelerates mission to rebuild & maintain roads under PPP model

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is making rapid strides toward pothole-free roads and sustainable infrastructure, with the State government launching road development works worth Rs 2,500 crore and inviting tenders for an additional Rs 1,000 crore.

The initiative, led by the Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure Department, aims to improve road quality across urban and rural regions without burdening citizens, using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed members of the Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation (APRDC) held at the R&B ENC office in Vijayawada, BC Janardhan Reddy, the Minister overseeing the department, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in infrastructure development.

He urged APRDC members to actively support the government’s road improvement agenda and bring local issues to his attention for timely resolution.

The Minister noted that the previous administration had neglected road maintenance, resulting in severe damage to thousands of kilometers of roads across the state. In contrast, the current government, within just five months of assuming office, allocated Rs 1,081 crore to eliminate potholes and restore public confidence in the Roads & Buildings Department.