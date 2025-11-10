Andhra Pradesh government initiates LiDAR survey of Godavari canal system

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government has initiated a comprehensive LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey to assess the condition of the vital Godavari delta irrigation system, and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram.

A sum of `13.42 crore has been sanctioned for the conduct of the aerial survey using a specialised aircraft. An agency for the survey project has already been finalised. Irrigation experts have finalised the survey methodology and logistics, Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage Superintending Engineer K Gopinath told TNIE.

The Godavari delta irrigation system, which is the lifeline of the erstwhile twin Godavari districts, has deteriorated significantly over the years. The Godavari canals supply irrigation water to nearly 10 lakh acres of agricultural land in Kharif and Rabi seasons, besides providing drinking water to over 1.2 crore people in the Godavari districts.

The Godavari delta system includes 788 km length of major canals, 4,578 km minor canals, 761 km drainage canals, 814 km intermediate drains, and 2,650 km minor drains.

The LiDAR survey will help map the Godavari delta, including canals, embankments and encroachments with high precision. This will enable the Water Resources Department to plan Godavari delta modernisation works scientifically.

The entire exercise is likely to be completed in six to nine months. Once completed, the LiDAR survey will provide the State with scientific data for future irrigation planning, ensuring efficient water management for growth.